Stranded seaplane towed to safety by lifeboat
A seaplane has been towed to safety by a lifeboat after developing engine problems.
The Catalina had been attempting to take off from Loch Ness when it experienced technical issues.
An RNLI lifeboat was called out at about 17:50 on Saturday and took the aircraft to moor in Urquhart Bay.
The four people on board the seaplane were able to get into the lifeboat and were taken ashore.
Lifeboat volunteer David Ferguson said: "Towing the Catalina would prove to be no easy feat.
"Fixing points are few and far between on such an aircraft, and the best option was underneath the tail, which barely cleared the bow of the lifeboat."