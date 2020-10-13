BBC News

Woman dies after two-car crash on A82 at Drumnadrochit

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionMonday's crash happened near Borlum Farm on the A82

A woman has died following a two-car crash on the A82 at Drumnadrochit near Loch Ness.

The 24-year-old was a passenger in a southbound blue Citroen C3 which was involved in a collision with a northbound grey Honda CRV.

The crash happened near Borlum Farm at about 15:15 on Monday.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Citroen C3 and the 56-year-old female driver of the other car were taken to hospital in Inverness.

Map

The man was described as being in a serious but stable condition and the woman in a stable condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, including any dashcam footage.

The road at the scene was closed for about six hours to allow for an investigation.

Related Topics

  • Inverness
  • Drumnadrochit
  • Loch Ness