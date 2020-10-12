Two Scottish museums share top award
- Published
Two museums in Scotland have won a top award in a UK-wide competition.
Five venues share the title of Art Fund Museum of the Year, and a prize fund of £200,000.
Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said the five "exceptional examples" included the Gairloch Museum in Wester Ross, which has made a £2.4m move to a former cold war operations room.
The second Scottish winner was the Aberdeen Art Gallery, following an "ambitious" redevelopment project.
The Gairloch Museum took eight years to plan and execute a move to a building in the village known as "the bunker".
One donor wrote that the "project has transformed the ugliest and most neglected building in Gairloch (the bunker) into its greatest attraction."
'Reflection and joy'
Aberdeen Art Gallery was praised for an "ambitious redevelopment project in the museum's 135-year history, completely reimagining the gallery so its extraordinary treasures, and the stories they tell can be celebrated, shared and better understood".
The three English winners who shared the award were London venues the Science Museum and the South London Gallery, and Towner Eastbourne.
Ms Waldman said: "The winners are exceptional examples of museums offering inspiration, reflection and joy in the heart of communities.
"The UK's museums - admired worldwide and vital locally - were thriving before Covid-19.
"They can help rebuild our communities and confidence as we emerge from the virus. But they face financial peril."
She added: "Not only do we need sustained investment from government, but we encourage everyone to go and explore their local museum - they need our support now."