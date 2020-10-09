Pensioner killed in Highland crash with lorry is named
- Published
An 86-year-old man who died in a crash with a lorry in the Highlands has been named as Matthew Donnell.
He was driving a black Peugeot 2008 when it was in collision with a DAF articulated lorry on the A939 near Grantown-on-Spey on Wednesday.
Mr Donnell, who was from the town, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 81-year-old female passenger is in a serious condition in hospital.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash and dashcam footage.