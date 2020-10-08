BBC News

Covid: Ship quarantined after crew member's positive test

The crew of a ship berthed at Nigg in the Highlands are self-isolating after one of them tested positive for Covid-19.

EnQuest PLC said its vessel was placed in quarantine for a 14-day period on 5 October.

The oil exploration and production company said it had a "robust policy" for managing Covid-19.

It said it was working with all the relevant authorities including medical organisations.

Nigg is a port and fabrication yard on the Cromarty Firth.

EnQuest PLC said: "The individual and other crew members identified as close contacts are now isolating on the vessel in accordance with EnQuest's protocols."

