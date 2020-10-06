Uist care home visits suspended as Covid cases rise
- Published
Visits to council-run care homes in North and South Uist in the Western Isles have been suspended amid efforts to supress the spread of Covid-19.
Before the start of last month, the Western Isles had recorded the lowest number of cases in Scotland since the start of the outbreak.
There were seven up to June but the figure has risen to 48 in recent weeks.
Forty are linked to an outbreak in South Uist. Separately, there has been a positive test in North Uist.
NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson has asked islanders to follow all guidance on how to prevent the spread of the virus.
Local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has suspended visits to care homes in Uist.
It has also introduced precautionary measures at its homes in Barra, Harris and Lewis, reverting back to having a single, dedicated visitor for each resident.
The comhairle said there was "no evidence of sustained transmission" across these three areas, but wanted to better protect residents against the risk.
It said the measures would be regularly reviewed.
Last month, a temporary closure of two schools in Uist - Daliburgh School and nursery and Lionacleit Secondary - was extended until after the October break.
All schools in Uist had been shut for a number of days amid concerns about a rise in cases in South Uist outbreak.