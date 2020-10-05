Row after queue for flu jab in cold and pouring rain
A row has broken out after about 200 people queued outside a hospital in the cold and pouring rain for their annual flu vaccination on Saturday.
NHS Highland said patients turning up early or late for their appointments at Invergordon Hospital had caused issues.
Social distancing was not adhered to in the queue that formed in "dreadful weather", the health board said.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman contacted NHS Highland after people complained on social media.
NHS Highland said a total of 1,500 people were "safely" vaccinated at Saturday's clinic.
The health board said patients were given an allotted time for their jab with 15 minute intervals between each set of patients being vaccinated, providing "sufficient time for cleaning and aid queue management and social distancing".
NHS Highland's deputy chief executive Pamela Dudek said the majority of people arrived at the clinic at their appointed time.
She said: "However, a number of patients arrived at the hospital prior to, or after their scheduled appointment times.
"This resulted in a number of patients having to queue outside due to physical distancing measures.
"People did not adhere to social distancing in this instance outside the hospital and it was also a dreadful day, so we can completely understand the concerns raised."
On Saturday, Ms Freeman tweeted that she was in touch with NHS Highland to find out what had gone wrong.
She said: "We need to make sure this is not repeated. Meantime, my personal apologies to all those affected."
Local Highland councillor, Maxine Smith, welcomed the health secretary's intervention on the matter.
Ms Smith said: "They need to get this right for when the covid jag is available hopefully soon next year because we cannot have people queuing in the cold and in the rain, especially the elderly and the vulnerable.
"This really is not acceptable."