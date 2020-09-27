Covid-19: Four new cases identified in South Uist cluster Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Taigh a'Chridhe Uile Naomh has suspended admissions, discharges and visiting after staff were identified as close contacts

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Western Isles, the health board has confirmed.

The islands have the lowest cumulative total of cases in Scotland, with just 17 cases detected since the start of the outbreak in March.

NHS Western Isles said all seven people were self-isolating at home and none have required hospital care.

However, the health board said staff at Taigh a'Chridhe Uile Naomh in Daliburgh had been identified as close contacts and the care home has suspended admissions, discharges and visiting.

All staff and residents at the care home will be tested.

Cothrom Nursery in South Uist will also be closed until further notice after staff there were identified as close contacts.

NHS Western Isles director of public health, Dr Maggie Watts, said: "We would like to stress that individuals who have been identified as close contacts and advised by the Test and Protect team to self-isolate should complete their period of self-isolation, even if they subsequently have a test for Covid-19 and test negative.

"To respect and maintain patient confidentiality, we will not be releasing any further details at this time."