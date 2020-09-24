Covid in Scotland: Highlands abattoir reopens after shutdown
- Published
A Highlands abattoir has reopened three weeks after closing due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
The operators of Millers of Speyside in Grantown on Spey took the decision to temporarily shut the factory on 2 September, initially for 14 days.
Positive cases of Covid-19 in the Grantown area rose to about 40 over the last three weeks, the majority of them linked to the abattoir.
On social media, the owners said they were pleased to be able to reopen.
