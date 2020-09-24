Covid in Scotland: Highlands abattoir reopens after shutdown Published duration 56 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Most of the cases are linked to an abattoir

A Highlands abattoir has reopened three weeks after closing due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The operators of Millers of Speyside in Grantown on Spey took the decision to temporarily shut the factory on 2 September, initially for 14 days.

Positive cases of Covid-19 in the Grantown area rose to about 40 over the last three weeks, the majority of them linked to the abattoir.