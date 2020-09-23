Covid in Scotland: Children's letters about the lockdown By Steven McKenzie

image copyright Rainbow drawing image caption A drawing by Zoe, one of the children who took part in Letters from Lockdown

Letters written by young people in the Highlands have provided some powerful insights into the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on their lives.

More than 180 took part in the Letters from Lockdown project - a competition run from April-June by Highland Children and Young People's Forum.

Children in pre-school, through to teenagers in secondary schools, submitted their thoughts and drawings to the project, which invited young people to write a letter to children of the future.

The youngest writers described the virus as "bad germs" and told of being "scared". They detailed how they had been unable to see grandparents, other relations and friends, and were unable to go to a park to play.

Bec, seven, wrote: "I don't like this virus. I don't. I don't. It's no fun. It's really not."

Older children commented on death rates, shielding and the government response, with many showing an interest in news, policy-making, scientists working on a vaccine, furlough and the loss of income.

Erin, 13, wrote: "I find lockdown quite scary as this disease can affect anyone and seeing the numbers of people who have the coronavirus and how many people have died from it, is frightening.

image copyright Fiona image caption The children expressed their feelings and experiences in drawings too

"I understand why we have to stay at home but I can't wait for when we are free to travel again."

Home learning was another theme, and there were mixed views on it. Some hated it, some loved it and most enjoyed aspects of it.

Helen, 14, wrote: "I don't have to feel so anxious all the time and I can actually get on with my work.

"I feel like I have learnt so much in such a short amount of time. Covid-19 has made me smart."

But Iain, another secondary school pupil, wrote: "Online school isn't for me. It just doesn't give me the satisfaction of getting help and talking to friends anymore and it has brought me to a horrible place mentally and I just don't want it just now."

Katie, 15, wrote of lockdown: "The streets are so derelict and you're lucky if you meet two people when going for a dog walk.

"I find that I have some good days where I am productive with schoolwork and get things done in the house but then other days I feel quite sluggish and find it hard to comprehend what's actually going on."

Twelve-year-old Lily wrote: "My most memorable experience under lockdown was probably sadly when my Granda passed away (not due to Covid) and I didn't get to see him before he passed.

"And he had to have a very small funeral due to social distancing and it was only his close family and closest friends that could come to it."

image copyright Olivia image caption Olivia, six, wrote of painting rainbows

Children also wrote about the challenge of finding things to do to fill the rest of their time during lockdown.

P6 pupil Rona wrote: "I am not sure how many more golf ball hunts I can go on. Last count 248 golf balls all found during lockdown."

But many letters also told of positive experiences such as learning new skills including baking, building a shed, also creating drawings of rainbows and spending time with family and pets.

Gordon, 11, said: "I have a brother Toby, he is my big fluffy golden retriever.

"I play with him every day in the field and he sleeps in my room every night and he lies there when I'm doing my school work wondering when it's break."

image copyright Zeb image caption Six-year-old Zeb's hope for a happy ending

There were messages of hope too.

Carrie, 14, wrote: "You must remember that there were and still are families out there suffering miserably and are missing their loved ones. Just remember to be thankful you have a life.

"Just remember to be thankful for what you have. Just remember there are people out there who aren't loved. So please just remember you are loved. Just remember."

And Zeb, six, said: "I can't wait for it to be a happy ending."

In the report, Bruce Adamson, Children and Young People's Commissioner for Scotland, said children's voices and experiences were "largely absent" from decision-making at the early stages of the pandemic.

He said this made Letters from Lockdown an important project.

Mr Adamson said the children's writing highlighted positive experiences during lockdown such as being able to spend more time with family, pets and in the outdoors.

He added: "Letters from Lockdown also highlights the negative impacts: the loss of connection, the impact on mental health, bereavement, poverty and social exclusion.