Women rescued from island off Arisaig after being cut off Published duration 43 minutes ago

image copyright Lisa Jarvis image caption The women were rescued from an island off Arisaig

Three women have been rescued by lifeboat after they became stranded on a small island in the Highlands.

The women were cut off by the tide after spending Saturday afternoon on the island off Arisaig.

Mallaig RNLI lifeboat rescued the women after they called for help at about 19:30.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: ""They had been enjoying their day on the island and then realised they were cut off by the tide."