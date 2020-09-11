Searches for dog swept over waterfall near Fort William Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright Andy Curran image caption Springer spaniel Angus has been missing since Saturday

More than 20 people have been helping to look for a dog that has been missing since Saturday after being swept over a waterfall.

Angus Curran's springer spaniel, Angus, was being walked by a friend when the accident happened at Lower Falls in Glen Nevis, near Fort William.

A trained sniffer dog picked up what Mr Curran believes was Angus' scent near a croft close to the falls' car park.

Divers and drone pilots have been among the volunteers looking for the dog.

image copyright Andy Curran image caption Andy Curran got Angus while he was working as a gamekeeper

Mr Curran, a former soldier with 1 Scots, The Royal Scots Borderers, said he and the others have been searching every day since Saturday.

He got Angus while working as a gamekeeper.

Mr Curran said: "I was amazed that on Wednesday we had 20 plus people show up and help with the search.