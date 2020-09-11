Timber moved by rail for first time in a decade Published duration 23 minutes ago

image caption Timber from forestry in Caithness has been taken by train to Inverness

Thousands of tonnes of timber have been transported by rail in a six-week trial in the Highlands.

Three trains a week have been running since last month, transporting about 6,000 tonnes of timber - the equivalent of 250 lorry loads.

Timber has not been moved by rail in Scotland for more than 10 years.

The Scottish government-funded trial involving Victa Railfreight could see more frequent movements of wood by train from next year.

image caption Three trains a week is the equivalent of 250 lorry loads

Timber from forestry in Caithness has been loaded at Georgemas Junction near Halkirk and taken to Inverness. The trial is due to come to an end later this month.

Long term plans could see wood unloaded at a new siding at Dalcross near Inverness Airport and then taken the nearby Norbord panel-making factory.

Railway writer David Spaven said there were good reasons for moving timber by rail.

He said: "There are big environmental benefits in terms of the damage to roads, there are some fragile rural roads that really aren't suited to 44-tonne lorries, and then you have got the big climate change benefit. Rail is much more carbon efficient than road haulage."

image caption Timber trains could run more frequently from next year