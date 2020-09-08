Coronavirus: Grantown cluster cases increase Published duration 50 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Most of the cases are linked to an abattoir

The number of confirmed cases involved in a Covid-19 cluster in the Highlands has increased to 37.

Thirty-four of the cases are linked to an abattoir, Millers of Speyside, in Grantown on Spey.

NHS Highland said since the cluster was confirmed last week more than 600 swab tests had been done and reported negative for people living in the area.

The health board said Deshar Primary School nursery in Boat of Garten, which had been closed, was due to reopen.

A mobile testing unit is to remain at the fire station in Grantown on Spey until Wednesday.

Millers of Speyside closed last week for 14 days to help bring the cluster under control.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health, said: "The investigation so far has shown that the majority of these confirmed cases are linked with Millers of Speyside abattoir.

"While it is good news that there is little community transmission it is important that we do not become complacent and continue to follow the national guidance to keep you and others safe.

"This includes physical distancing, wearing a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, cleaning your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolating if you develop symptoms."