Image copyright Ness Fishery Board Image caption The fish were found by an angler

Two fish native to Central America have been found in the River Ness in the Highlands.

They are believed to be Jaguar cichlids, a warm water species that had been kept in an aquarium and would not have survived long in the cold river.

But Ness Fishery Board said the "aggressive and territorial" cichlids could still have posed a disease risk to native fish species.

The River Ness flows from Loch Ness to the sea at Inverness.

The Ness river system's native species include salmon, trout and European eels, a creature suggested to be behind the legend of the Loch Ness Monster.

The cichlids were found by a member of Inverness Angling Club. One was dead while the other was dying.

In their natural habitat, jaguar cichlids are found from Honduras to Costa Rica.

Ness Fishery Board said: "They are likely to have outgrown their tank and been released by the owner.

"They are a warm water species and so would not survive long in the cold waters of the Ness.

"The release is however very irresponsible as they could still pose a disease risk to our native species."