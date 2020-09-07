A 32-year-old man who died following a crash in the Highlands has been named as Garry Aikman.

His grey Vauxhall Vectra crashed on the A99 near Wick, Caithness, at about 16:00 on Sunday.

Mr Aikman, who was from the town, was taken to Caithness General Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A 26-year-old woman and a three-month-old girl were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A three-year-old girl and two boys, aged six and eight, who were also in the car, had minor injuries.

They were all later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A family statement released by the police said: "The whole family is devastated by the tragic loss of Garry.

"He was a much-loved grandson, son, brother, father and nephew. His loss will be sorely felt by us all and we are still in shock."

The road was closed for about seven hours while officers carried out an investigation.

Sgt Kate Park said: "Our thoughts are with Garry's family at this time.

"We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash."