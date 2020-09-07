Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glen Doll in the Angus glens was one of the locations where park rangers encountered irresponsible behaviour

Revellers left rubbish, fires and human waste after holding a "disco party" in an Angus glen.

The social gathering in Glen Doll was among dozens of incidents of irresponsible behaviour Cairngorms park rangers have encountered this summer.

Others included up to 30 campfires being set in one night at Glenmore near Aviemore that had to be extinguished by firefighters.

However, rangers said the vast majority of park visitors acted responsibly.

A report to a meeting of the Cairngorms National Park Authority later this week said the area had been "very busy" with visitors.

The UK's largest national park includes parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Perthshire and the Angus glens.

While most visitors caused no problems, the park's rangers have reported issues with a "small number" of people.

'Granny' pine damage

Tents were abandoned at Loch Muick in Deeside and damage was done to bothies, mountain shelters used by hillwalkers.

The roots of a "granny" pine, an old tree that seeds other trees, were damaged by fire at Linn of Dee in Deeside.

In one night - 17 July - firefighters were called to deal with 25 to 30 campfires at Glenmore beach at Loch Morlich. Four police officers also attended some of these incidents.

The report to Friday's meeting said: "There has been a significant amount of people coming into the park over the summer.

"There have also been issues around camping, campervans, human waste, fires, litter and verge parking.

"However, it should also be noted that the vast majority of visitors have behaved well, and that many of the issues around fires were done through ignorance rather than malice."