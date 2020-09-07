Man dies and woman and four children hurt in crash

A man has died and a woman and four children, including a baby, were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Caithness.

The 32-year-old man died in hospital from injuries he received in the incident on the A99 near Wick on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old woman and the baby, a three-month-old girl, were seriously injured.

A three-year-old girl and two boys, aged six and eight, had minor injuries.

The man died at Caithness General Hospital while the woman and four children were transferred from the hospital in Wick to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police appeal

Police Scotland has appealed for information about the crash, which happened at Freswick Bridge at about 16:00 and involved a grey Vauxhall Vectra.

The car had been travelling south towards Wick at the time of the crash, but police said that a short time earlier it may have been heading north on the road.

Sgt Kate Park said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved at this time.

"It's important that we speak to all witnesses in order to gain a full view of what happened.

"We are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the car on the road and is yet to speak to the police to please get in touch."