Image caption The owners of Millers of Speyside took the decision to close the factory for 14 days

The number of confirmed cases involved in a Covid-19 cluster in the Highlands has risen to 33.

Thirty of the cases are linked to an abattoir, Millers of Speyside, in Grantown on Spey.

The cluster, which involved 31 cases earlier this week, has led to a 14-day closure of the meat processing factory.

Deshar Primary School's nursery in Boat of Garten has been temporarily shut and visiting to care homes in the Grantown area is restricted.

NHS Highland's health protection team has been carrying out contact tracing.

'No significant community transmission'

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health, said: "The investigation so far is showing that the majority of these confirmed cases are linked with Millers of Speyside abattoir.

"While it is good news that there is no significant community transmission it is important that we do not become complacent and continue to follow the national guidance to keep you and others safe.

"This includes physical distancing, wearing a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, cleaning your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolating if you develop symptoms."