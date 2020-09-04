Image copyright Alyson Houston/RZSS Image caption One of the four kittens at the Highland Wildlife Park

Visitors to a wildlife park have been asked to wear face coverings at an enclosure where four rare Scottish wildcat kittens were born.

The kittens called Strom, Eilein, Druim and Vaara have just gone on public display at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore.

The park has asked visitors to wear coverings at the outdoor enclosure to help protect the cats and others.

Cats can catch flu from humans and some have caught the Covid-19 virus.

In April, a female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for the infection.

Nadia, along with six other big cats, was thought to have been infected by an asymptomatic zoo keeper.

The Scottish wildcat is a critically-endangered species, and on the brink of extinction in the wild due to habitat loss, breeding with feral domestic cats and disease.

Staff at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park are working on setting up a captive breeding centre at the site away from public view.

The four kittens born during lockdown can be seen by visitors.

Image copyright Alyson Houston/RZSS Image caption The kittens include a male and four females

The park said: "Guests will be encouraged to wear a face mask in these areas to help keep the animals and others safe."

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager, added: "We are thrilled to welcome the birth of four kittens, who were born during lockdown in May, to mum Fiain and dad Blair.

"We have one male, Strom, and three females, Eilein, Druim and Vaara. It has been great watching them grow and it is fantastic to now be able to welcome visitors to meet them too."