Man seriously injured in crash on A82 near Fort William
- 3 September 2020
A man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Fort William.
The collision involving a car and a van happened at about 10:00 and has closed the trunk road between the town and North Ballachulish.
Some drivers in cars have been able to use the Corran Ferry, but most of the traffic have been following a 161-mile (259km) diversion along the A861.
The route has been heavily congested due to a van overturning on it.