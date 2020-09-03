Image caption Private company HC-One owns Home Farm care home

A privately-run care home where 10 residents died during a Covid-19 outbreak is to be taken over by NHS Highland.

The health board has received government funding of £900,000 to buy Home Farm in Portree from HC-One.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed the purchase as newly-published inspection reports revealed concerns about care at the home in May.

They included reports that residents were lying in urine and faeces.

A total of 30 residents and 29 staff tested positive for Covid-19 during the outbreak.

The Care Inspectorate took legal action to have HC-One removed as the main provider of care to residents followed an unannounced inspection of the home in May that raised "serious concerns" about the quality of care.

The action was dropped last month following improvements in care.

The Care Inspectorate reports said inspectors were told most staff at Home Farm were kind and helpful, but there were concerns some people were not being treated with respect.

Doors were left open while residents received personal care, food was left round the mouths of others after eating and one person who was upset was described as "attention seeking".

Inspectors were also told some people did not receive the right support to eat and drink well.

During the Covid-19 outbreak the monitoring of some residents' weight was stopped and a number of people lost weight.

Some residents were also reported to have been lying in urine and faeces, including occasions when the urine and faeces had dried, posing health risks.

The Care Inspectorate has welcomed the takeover of the home.

A spokesman said: "It is important to stress that we have seen evidence that the quality of care experienced by residents at Home Farm has improved in recent months.

"We understand this has been a distressing time for those living and working in the home, their loved ones and the wider community.

"We have worked closely with the care provider, the health and social care partnership and the NHS to ensure residents at Home Farm experienced the significant improvements in their care which we identified as being required."

HC One have been approached for a comment.

During the Scottish government's daily briefing on Covid-19, Ms Freeman was asked if HC-One would make a profit on the sale.

The health secretary said she did not know if this would be the case. The £900,000 covers the total cost of the purchase.