In pictures: Stunning sunset for Scotland

Wednesday night's sunset was spectacular over some parts of Scotland and had people reaching for their cameras to capture the moment.

Image copyright Lisa Wood Image caption Lisa Wood's photograph of the evening's sky was taken from near Nairn in the Highlands

Image copyright John Rowan Image caption The sunset from Findochty in Moray is in John Rowan's image

Image copyright Gillian Sutherland Image caption The sunset from Cullen in a picture by Gillian Sutherland

Image copyright Pete Crane Image caption Pete Crane took his photograph from Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorms

Image copyright Allan Shiels Image caption Allan Shiels' view of the sunset from Findhorn in Moray

Image copyright Chris Townsend Image caption Chris Townsend's photograph of the sunset from Strathspey in the Cairngorms

