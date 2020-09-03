Highlands & Islands

In pictures: Stunning sunset for Scotland

  • 3 September 2020

Wednesday night's sunset was spectacular over some parts of Scotland and had people reaching for their cameras to capture the moment.

Sky from near Nairn Image copyright Lisa Wood
Image caption Lisa Wood's photograph of the evening's sky was taken from near Nairn in the Highlands
Sunset from Findochty Image copyright John Rowan
Image caption The sunset from Findochty in Moray is in John Rowan's image
Cullen sunset Image copyright Gillian Sutherland
Image caption The sunset from Cullen in a picture by Gillian Sutherland
Cairngorms Image copyright Pete Crane
Image caption Pete Crane took his photograph from Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorms
Findhorn Image copyright Allan Shiels
Image caption Allan Shiels' view of the sunset from Findhorn in Moray
Sunset Image copyright Chris Townsend
Image caption Chris Townsend's photograph of the sunset from Strathspey in the Cairngorms

All images are copyrighted.