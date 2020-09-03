Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cluster in the Grantown on Spey area has increased from five earlier this week

A cluster of Covid-19 cases in the Highlands has increased to 31, NHS Highland has said.

Twenty-nine of the cases in the Grantown on Spey area are linked to the town's Millers of Speyside abattoir.

The owners of the meat processing factory have taken the decision to shut the site down for the next two weeks.

The cluster has increased from five cases earlier this week. NHS Highland said its health protection team was carrying out contact tracing.

Local care homes have suspended visiting with immediate effect due to the rise in numbers.

'Following-up contacts'

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health at NHS Highland, said: "NHS Highland and partners are working together to manage this community outbreak.

"Our health protection team is following up with contacts and the appropriate advice is being given to those identified.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms."