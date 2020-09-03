Image copyright MAIB Image caption The man fell from the creel boat May C

A fisherman who died on a loch had likely fallen overboard while trying to clear seaweed from his boat's propeller, according to investigators.

Michael Monk, 57, was working alone on Loch Carnan, South Uist, when the accident happened on 24 July last year.

He was found unconscious in the sea by the crew of another fishing boat, but could not be resuscitated.

Mr Monk, from Benbecula, was not wearing a personal flotation device or a personal locator beacon.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), which investigated the accident, said not having the safety equipment meant his chances of survival had been "very low".

Mr Monk was creel fishing in the boat the May C when the accident happened.

The MAIB said it was likely he had ended up in the loch after trying to clear the fouled propeller.

The crewmen that sought to help him has been praised for their actions.