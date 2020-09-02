Image copyright Google

A water system for a hospital and care home on the Isle of Barra has been affected by Legionella bacteria.

NHS Western Isles said it had taken the "immediate necessary actions" at St Brendan's in Castlebay.

There are nine residents in the care home, but no patients at the site's small hospital.

The bacteria can cause Legionnaires', a potentially fatal form of pneumonia. NHS Western Isles said the risk of contracting it were "extremely low".

The health board said it had implemented "robust measures", including using botted water and disinfecting the system.

Testing had detected elevated levels of the bacteria.

NHS Western Isles said it was not an "uncommon" problem and it along with Western Isles local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, were "well versed in managing such events".

A health board spokeswoman said residents' safety was its priority.

She added: "These findings do not stop patient or resident care or prevent transfer of patients from hospital to home or to care home, although additional precautions are in place to reduce exposure to aerosolised water."