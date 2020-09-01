Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Contact tracing has started after NHS Highland became aware of the cluster in the Grantown area

A cluster of five cases of Covid-19 has been identified in the Grantown on Spey area.

NHS Highland said contact tracing was being carried out.

Close contacts who have been identified by the health board's health protection team have been advised to self-isolate.

NHS Highland has urged people in the area and the wider Highlands region to adhere to national guidance on how to prevent the spread of the infection.

Director of public health, Dr Tim Allison, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

"Wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms."