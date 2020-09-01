Man arrested after Inverness cancer charity centre break-in
- 1 September 2020
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at a cancer charity's support centre.
The incident at Maggie's Highland at the Raigmore Hospital complex in Inverness happened at about 02:50 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said the man would appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.
Insp Nick Macrae thanked the public for their help during police inquiries into the incident.