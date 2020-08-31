Image copyright Bristow Image caption Stornoway Coastguard helicopter, pictured while on a training flight, winched the climber from the cliff

A climber has been rescued after getting stuck during a climb on a sea cliff on the Isle of Skye.

Rescue teams were alerted to the man, who was cragfast at Neist Point in the north west of the island, just after 12:00.

Portree, Dunvegan and Stornoway coastguard rescue teams along with RNLI Portree lifeboat were sent to the scene.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter winched the climber from the cliff.

He was dropped off at the Neist Point Lighthouse path.

Last week, Stornoway Coastguard helicopter crew completed its 1,000th tasking - job - since 2013, the year when Bristow was awarded a 10-year contract to operate search and rescue helicopters.