Image copyright Maggie's Highland Image caption The damage was caused in the early hours of Sunday

A cancer charity centre has been vandalised just before it was due to reopen for the first time since the start of lockdown.

Several windows and glass doors have been smashed and flooring damaged in the Maggie's Highland building in Inverness.

Vandals struck in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Maggie's said it would take two to three days before the damage could be repaired.

Andrew Benjamin, the centre's fundraising manager, said the building would also require a deep clean to make sure it was safe for people to use.

He said the charity, which provides support and information to cancer sufferers and their families. had spent months preparing to reopen the centre.

Image copyright Maggie's Highland Image caption Glass doors in the building were smashed

Centre head Seonaid Green added: "We are absolutely devastated by the damage to our centre.

"We have been providing support since the start of lockdown by phone, email and digitally, but we have been gradually seeing people face to face again, by appointment, and making sure those people from across the Highlands living with cancer have the support they need at what is an incredibly difficult time.

"Now we need to rearrange appointments and take two or three days to fix the damage."

The charity said it had been "absolutely overwhelmed" by donations and offers of support from the Highland community.

Police were alerted to the damage at about 03:10 on Sunday and have appealed for information.

Constable Cameron Ross said: "Damage has been caused by this senseless and selfish act which will sadly have an impact on the services and support offered at the centre."