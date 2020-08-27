Image copyright PA Media

A restaurant in Inverness has been closed temporarily after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Pizza Express said the staff member returned a positive test after quarantining for 14 days following a visit to continental Europe.

They added that the staff member had not been showing symptoms of the virus.

Pizza Express said it had "acted quickly" following the positive result and had closed the restaurant for a deep clean.

The company said local authorities had been informed of the situation.

A spokeswoman added: "Our top priority is to protect the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers.

"Whilst our team member did not display Covid symptoms, a test was carried out following his 14-day isolation period after his return from Europe, which showed a positive result.

"We're in regular contact with our team member who has tested positive and their colleagues to provide them with maximum support."