Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption The rescue was carried out in difficult terrain

A shepherd has been rescued after falling into a river gorge in a remote area of the Highlands.

The man fell about 9m (30ft) down onto a dry section of bed of the River Findhorn.

The alarm was raised by a colleague who went for help.

Coastguard teams, along with ambulance personnel and firefighters, said they had to work for several hours to get the man out of the gorge. He is now recovering in hospital.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the "complex rescue" last Friday began just before 09:00 and was hindered by the steepness and narrowness of the gorge, which was also lined with trees.

Coastguard rope rescue specialists from Burghead in Moray and Inverness and Nairn in the Highlands were also sent to the scene.

Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption The shepherd's dogs were also helped out of the gorge

They attended along with an Inverness coastguard search and rescue helicopter, a coastguard paramedic, a nurse and ambulance personnel, who provided the man with first aid at the scene.

He was eventually lifted out of the gorge by early afternoon and flown to hospital.

Craig Masson, a maritime operations officer at Aberdeen Coastguard Operations Centre, said: "This really was a highly challenging rescue for everyone involved.

"All the teams did a fantastic job and our wishes are now with the man and his family for a speedy recovery."