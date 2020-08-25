Kayakers safe after warship joins rescue efforts

Image copyright PA Media Image caption HMS Sutherland was part of the "multi-agency" response to the incident

Three kayakers have been rescued in an operation involving the RNLI, the coastguard, a Royal Navy warship and nearby fishing boats.

The kayakers had got into difficulty in Loch Torridon, near Shieldaig, in the north west Highlands at 11:17.

Kyle Coastguard Rescue Team, Portree RNLI lifeboat and Stornoway Coastguard were sent to the scene.

Type 23 frigate HMS Sutherland and a number of fishing boats and other vessels also responded and assisted.

A local fishing picked up one of the kayakers and the helicopter winched two others from the water.

The coastguard said: "The casualties were safely rescued at the scene and later passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service for further treatment."