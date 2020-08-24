Flag chosen for the Isle of Skye

Image caption Calum Alasdair Munro's design features a Birlinn, a wooden boat used around the island's coast during the Middle Ages

A flag designed by a nine-year-old boy has been chosen for the Isle of Skye.

Calum Alasdair Munro's design features a Birlinn, a wooden boat used around the island's coast during the Middle Ages.

Its five oars represent five areas on Skye - Trotternish, Waternish, Duirinish, Minginish and Sleat.

Calum's design was chosen in a public vote in a competition organised by the West Highland Free Press newspaper and overseen by a flags expert.

A judging panel spent days going through 369 entries to select a shortlist of entries.

The shortlist was put to a public vote.

Local boy Calum's winning design has been formally approved by Scotland's heraldic authority, the Court of the Lyon Court.

Similar projects have previously been held to find flags to represent Barra, Caithness and also Sutherland.