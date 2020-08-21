A 27-year-old man has died after falling off a quad bike in the Highlands.

The police and ambulance service were called to reports that a man had been injured, near Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey, at 17:50 on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances and that a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.