Image copyright Peter Devlin Image caption Transport Scotland said the improvements would make the A9 safer where it passes through the Berriedale Braes

A new stretch of the A9 at the site of a notorious hairpin bend in the Highlands has been opened.

The trunk road has been realigned at a cost of £9.6m to make it easier for traffic to negotiate the Berriedale Braes near Helmsdale.

The improvement work involved removing the hairpin bend altogether.

Transport Scotland said the new stretch should improve safety and journey times. It has been opened under a temporary 30mph restriction.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption An aerial image of the hairpin bend

The A9 drops from 150m (492ft) to 20m (65ft) as it enters a valley at the Berriedale Braes.

Before the work, the gradient and the hairpin bend made the braes one of the most challenging sections of the A9, Scotland's longest trunk road.

It was the scene of a fatal lorry crash in September 2014, about a month after another lorry went on fire just north of the braes.

No-one was hurt in that incident, but it prompted calls for a speeding up of improvements to the road.

Image copyright Peter Devlin Image caption The improvements were made at a cost of almost £10m

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson welcomed the new section and thanked contractors RJ McLeod.

"They have been mindful from the outset of the strategic importance of this key route in the picturesque Scottish Highlands and the need to balance the delivery of complex engineering works with measures to mitigate impacts on the surrounding environment."