Coronavirus: Second Inverness primary school pupil tests positive
A second primary school pupil in Inverness has tested positive for Covid-19.
Highland Council confirmed the case involved a pupil at Dalneigh Primary.
It said the school would remain open but pupils who have been in close contact with the child are being told to self-isolate for 14 days.
It comes after a teacher at Kinmylies Primary School - also in the west of Inverness - tested positive for the virus.
- CASES: Where are the latest cases?
- DEATHS: Who is dying and where?
- RULES: What can I now do - and what are the rules?
- QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the coronavirus restrictions
- FACE MASKS: When should you wear one?