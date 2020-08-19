Highlands & Islands

Coronavirus: Second Inverness primary school pupil tests positive

  • 19 August 2020
Dalneigh Primary School Image copyright Google

A second primary school pupil in Inverness has tested positive for Covid-19.

Highland Council confirmed the case involved a pupil at Dalneigh Primary.

It said the school would remain open but pupils who have been in close contact with the child are being told to self-isolate for 14 days.

It comes after a teacher at Kinmylies Primary School - also in the west of Inverness - tested positive for the virus.

