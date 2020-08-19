Image copyright SSPCA Image caption The eagle is being cared for by the Scottish SPCA

A white-tailed sea eagle found injured on moorland on Lewis is likely to have collided with a nearby wind turbine, an animal welfare charity has said.

The bird of prey was discovered with a "serious head injury and being eaten alive" by biting midges on 10 August.

An X-ray at a local veterinary surgery revealed the eagle had severe bruising to its body as well as head trauma.

The Scottish SPCA is looking after the bird and hopes to release it back into the wild once it recovers.

A leg ring and satellite tag fitted to the eagle by RSPB Scotland showed it had hatched at a nest on Lewis in June 2009.

Scottish SPCA auxiliary inspector, Maggie Adkins, said: "It was found in a remote part of the island close to a large wind turbine so this is likely to have been the cause of its injuries.

"After an X-ray, thankfully no breakages were found but the bird had severe bruising to the body as well as head trauma."