Image caption Home Farm in Portree is owned by the company HC-One

The Care Inspectorate has dropped its court case against the owners of a care home where 10 residents died in a Covid-19 outbreak.

The watchdog said "considerable improvements" had been made at the HC-One-owned Home Farm in Portree in Skye.

It followed an unannounced inspection of the home in May that raised "serious concerns" about the quality of care.

As a result NHS Highland put in a team of staff to assist HC-One with provision of care to residents.

Since then, the watchdog said there had been a marked improvement in the care provided at the home.

A spokesman said: "We have monitored the home carefully and we are satisfied that there has been considerable improvement in the quality of care experienced by residents and the issues that were putting them at serious risk have been addressed.

"In light of this we have decided to no longer pursue the cancellation of the service's registration through the courts."