Arrest follows man's death in Inverness

Police have arrested a 65-year-old man following another man's death in Inverness.

Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men at Black Park, Leachkin Hill Road, in Inverness at about 18:00 on Monday.

A 55-year-old man died at the scene and his cause of death is under investigation.

Police Scotland said his death was currently being treated as suspicious.