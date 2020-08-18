Arrest follows man's death in Inverness
- 18 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have arrested a 65-year-old man following another man's death in Inverness.
Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men at Black Park, Leachkin Hill Road, in Inverness at about 18:00 on Monday.
A 55-year-old man died at the scene and his cause of death is under investigation.
Police Scotland said his death was currently being treated as suspicious.