Two people have been receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

The man, 96, and a woman, 94, were the driver and passenger of a blue Ford Fiesta involved in Sunday afternoon's collision south of Aviemore.

A black Volkswagen Transporter and a black Citroen DS3 were also involved in the crash near the A9's B9152 junction.

No-one else was injured and police have appealed for witnesses.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at about 15:55 on Sunday.

The man and the woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.