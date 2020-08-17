Man dies after getting into difficulty in loch on Lewis
- 17 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-53805619?intlink_from_url=&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man has died after swimming in a loch on the Isle of Lewis.
He was swimming in Loch Caitiosbhal on the east side of the island on Sunday morning when he disappeared.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Marvig at about 11.15.
His body was found during a search by police, coastguard teams and a helicopter and an RNLI crew.