Highlands & Islands

Man dies after getting into difficulty in loch on Lewis

  • 17 August 2020

A 30-year-old man has died after swimming in a loch on the Isle of Lewis.

He was swimming in Loch Caitiosbhal on the east side of the island on Sunday morning when he disappeared.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Marvig at about 11.15.

His body was found during a search by police, coastguard teams and a helicopter and an RNLI crew.

Related Topics