A climber is in a critical condition in hospital after being found unconscious and with serious injuries by a mountain rescue team investigating a rock fall.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team said the man had suffered a significant fall near Sgurr Dubh na Da Bheinn on Friday.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary during a nine-hour operation.

Rescuers said if another group of climbers had not alerted them to the rock fall the man might not have been found for a "very long time".

Skye MRT were winched on to the Cuillin Ridge by coastguard helicopter

The rescue bid began after Skye MRT were alerted to a possible "fall/rock fall" in the Coire Ghrunnda on Friday afternoon.

Twelve members of the team were winched on to the Cuillin Ridge by Stornoway Coastguard helicopter to search the area.

They found the badly injured casualty a few hours later.

He was treated by medics at the scene before being winched to the helicopter and flown to Aberdeen.

The rescuers said he is believed to be in a critical but stable condition.

In a post on Facebook, the mountain rescue team praised the climbers who initially alerted them to the rock fall.

"Many thanks also to the climbers who did the right thing by contacting the emergency services, acting on what they heard," they said.

"Without this initial report the casualty would not have been found for a very long time."