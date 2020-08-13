Designs unveiled for revamped Inverness Castle

Image copyright LDN Architects llp Image caption The castle could open as a tourist attraction in five years' time

Artist's impressions of how Inverness Castle might look following a multi-million pound revamp have been released by Highland Council.

Built on a hill overlooking the River Ness, the 19th Century property is to be turned into a tourist attraction.

The castle was used as a sheriff court until the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service moved to a new building earlier this year.

The Scottish government has committed £15m towards the revamp.

Image caption The castle was used as a sheriff court until recently

New features include a single-storey building to link the two towers of the castle and a new access to a river terrace on the castle's west side.

An original well, dating from an earlier castle on the site destroyed in 1746, is to be preserved and incorporated into the new part of the building.

All proposals are subject to approval through the statutory planning processes.

The castle could open as a tourist attraction in about five years' time.

Image copyright LDN Architects llp Image caption A new building linking the castle's two towers has been proposed

The sandstone castle was built in 1836.

It was constructed on a mound overlooking the city and the River Ness. In 1848, a building known as the North Block was added and served as a prison.

It is thought that there may have been a castle on the site from as far back as the 11th Century.