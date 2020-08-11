Highlands & Islands

Hillwalker dies on walk in Sutherland

  • 11 August 2020

A hillwalker has died on a walk in Sutherland, police have said.

The 67-year-old man's body was found during a search involving Assynt Mountain Recue Team and Stornoway Coastguard helicopter on Monday.

He had earlier been reported overdue from his walk in the Achfary area near Lairg.

Assynt MRT said its thoughts were with the man's family and friends.

