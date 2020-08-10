Men caught by tide clung to oil rig anchor chain

Image copyright RNLI/Michael MacDonald Image caption The men managed to grab the chain as they were swept past the rig

Two men clung to an oil rig anchor chain after getting into difficultly in the Cromarty Firth.

The men, one swimming and the other in a kayak, set out from Invergordon on Friday evening.

They got caught in a strong ebbing tide but managed to grab a chain on the moored semi-submersible rig.

Crew on the rig raised the alarm and RNLI Invergordon Lifeboat rescued the men, who were cold but uninjured, before recovering the kayak.

Image copyright RNLI/Michael MacDonald Image caption The men were rescued by the RNLI

Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also sent the scene.

The men grabbed an anchor chain on the Well Safe Guardian as they were swept past the rig.

The kayak was carried away on the tide but was spotted by the helicopter and picked up by the lifeboat crew following the rescue.