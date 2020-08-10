Image copyright Handout Image caption The facility would be built on a site at Inverness Campus

A new centre offering healthcare for bone, muscle and eye conditions looks set to get the go-ahead next week.

NHS Highland has proposed building its orthopaedic and ophthalmology elective care centre at Inverness Campus.

Highland Council planning officials have recommended councillors approve the plans at a meeting next Tuesday.

The facility, serving the north of Scotland, would have 24-bed inpatient rooms, operating theatres, clinics and outpatient departments.

Earlier plans included a multi-disciplinary life sciences centre. Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the University of Highlands and Islands propose constructing this facility on a separate site on the campus at Inverness.