Body found in search for missing Dornoch man Stuart Campbell
- 7 August 2020
A body has been found during searches for a missing hillwalker in Sutherland.
Stuart Campbell, 33, from Dornoch, was reported missing by his family on 27 July.
His car was found the following day in a car park used by hillwalkers for trips up Ben Loyal, near Tongue.
Police said the body has still to be formally identified, but Mr Campbell's family have been informed.