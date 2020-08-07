Image copyright Stuart Campbell family Image caption Stuart Campbell was reported missing on 27 July

A body has been found during searches for a missing hillwalker in Sutherland.

Stuart Campbell, 33, from Dornoch, was reported missing by his family on 27 July.

His car was found the following day in a car park used by hillwalkers for trips up Ben Loyal, near Tongue.

Police said the body has still to be formally identified, but Mr Campbell's family have been informed.