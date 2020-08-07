Scotland top for whale and dolphin sightings

Image caption Orcas were spotted off Shetland and Caithness

Scotland has recorded the highest number of sightings during the latest annual National Whale and Dolphin Watch.

Humpback whales feeding in the Inner Hebrides and orcas off Shetland and Caithness were among the 323 sightings.

Groups of Risso's dolphin were seen off the Western Isles, Orkney and north east Scotland.

In England, 284 sightings were recorded, 88 in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

Organisers, the Sea Watch Foundation, said more sightings could still be submitted from the event which ran from 25 July and 2 August.

Sightings officer Dr Chiara Giulia Bertulli said: "Despite the troubling times with coronavirus, this year's event has shown the strongly supportive and committed spirit of our volunteer observers, which gives us hope for the future of our seas."