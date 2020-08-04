Image caption Highland Council's school transport programme is combined with local public transport routes

Protective screens may need to be fitted on some buses used to get pupils to school in the Highlands.

Highland Council's school transport includes the use of local public bus services.

While social distancing will not be a requirement on dedicated school buses, 1m distancing and face coverings are mandatory on public transport.

Highland Council has been looking at having screens fitted to allow for the continued use of public services.

The proposal has been set out in a report to the local authority's education committee.

'Intensive work'

In the report, council officers said Highland Council's school transport programme being combined with local public transport routes posed the local authority with a challenge.

Social distancing and face coverings are required on public transport to help reduce risks of spreading Covid-19.

The report said some transport providers had terminated their contracts with the council and "others may follow".

It added there was "intensive work in progress to renegotiate or re-procure" the provision of transport.

All schools in the Highlands, like elsewhere in Scotland, are expected to be fully open to pupils no later than 18 August.

The report to Highland Council's education committee said there would be the "need for agility and support, as schools operate within the continued risks associated with the Covid-19 presence in our 'new normal'."